$0.22 EPS Expected for Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) will announce $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.22. Capitala Finance also reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capitala Finance.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $10.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 million. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%.

CPTA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capitala Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 572.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capitala Finance by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.53% of the company’s stock.

Capitala Finance stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.90. The company had a trading volume of 118,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 15.22 and a quick ratio of 15.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63. Capitala Finance has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. Capitala Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

