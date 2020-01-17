$0.29 EPS Expected for Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) to post $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.27. Alteryx posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3,000%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Alteryx’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on AYX. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alteryx from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wedbush set a $126.00 target price on Alteryx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alteryx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Alteryx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.72.

In related news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $1,205,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,895 shares of company stock worth $16,633,384. Insiders own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 8.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 8.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 47.6% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alteryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.07. 1,114,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,511,420. Alteryx has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $147.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -630.35, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.