$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV’s earnings. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV.

Get Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV alerts:

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 35.11%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLRS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:VLRS traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 34,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,836. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLRS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 566.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 91.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 73,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 39.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,390,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 390,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 172.3% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 30,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (VLRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.