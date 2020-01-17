$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) will post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Stars Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.37. Stars Group posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stars Group will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stars Group.

Get Stars Group alerts:

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.82 million. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stars Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stars Group in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins cut Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stars Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Stars Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 58,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stars Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in Stars Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 51,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Stars Group by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Stars Group by 9.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stars Group stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $25.16. 1,843,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,771. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.62. Stars Group has a 52-week low of $12.59 and a 52-week high of $26.64.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stars Group (TSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stars Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stars Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.