$0.45 EPS Expected for Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) will announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inphi’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.47. Inphi also reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inphi will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Inphi had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IPHI. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 target price on shares of Inphi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Inphi from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

Shares of Inphi stock opened at $81.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.62. Inphi has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $83.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.89.

In related news, CEO Ford Tamer sold 37,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $2,726,900.00. Also, Director William J. Ruehle sold 2,800 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,960 shares of company stock worth $4,032,553. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPHI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,170,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,930,000 after buying an additional 254,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,145,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inphi during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,679,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 11,058.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 622,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,204,000 after buying an additional 617,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 326.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 589,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,543,000 after buying an additional 451,458 shares in the last quarter.

Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

