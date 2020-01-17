$0.50 EPS Expected for National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 17th, 2020

Analysts expect that National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. National Instruments posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.95 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 14.73%. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NATI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,756. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.88. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,961,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,260,000 after buying an additional 1,596,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,806,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,743,000 after acquiring an additional 58,451 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in National Instruments by 14.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,007,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,735,000 after purchasing an additional 111,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 8,324.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,761 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Instruments (NATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit