$0.50 EPS Expected for National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.51. National Instruments posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $340.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.95 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 14.73%. National Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NATI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

NASDAQ:NATI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,756. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 0.88. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $48.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,961,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,260,000 after buying an additional 1,596,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National Instruments by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,806,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,743,000 after acquiring an additional 58,451 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in National Instruments by 14.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,007,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Instruments by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,735,000 after purchasing an additional 111,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in National Instruments by 8,324.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,320,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,761 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

