$0.51 EPS Expected for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) will announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Trex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.47. Trex posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.12 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.80% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trex from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.22.

In other news, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total transaction of $959,625.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,318 shares in the company, valued at $3,887,006.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $365,764.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,428,881.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock worth $1,558,410 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth about $224,000.

Shares of Trex stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.88. 404,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,008. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Trex has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $100.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.07.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

