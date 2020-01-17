$0.68 EPS Expected for Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Coherus Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. Coherus Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.92) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 173.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherus Biosciences will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Coherus Biosciences.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.58 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Shares of CHRS stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 38,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,209. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Coherus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.89.

In other Coherus Biosciences news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $14,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,810 shares in the company, valued at $420,060.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 836,271 shares of company stock worth $15,065,514. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 443,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after purchasing an additional 206,771 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,098,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 47,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 241.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

