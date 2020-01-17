$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.89% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Shares of BAH traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.40. 710,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,558. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87.

In other news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 8,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $658,240.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,635 shares of company stock worth $7,169,909. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

