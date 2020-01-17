$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) to announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TD Ameritrade’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.74. TD Ameritrade posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TD Ameritrade.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 36.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TD Ameritrade from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,811,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.29. TD Ameritrade has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $57.88.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Quirk sold 24,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $1,285,338.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,405,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $785,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,661 shares in the company, valued at $5,952,426.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,464 shares of company stock worth $3,917,498 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 39.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,723,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866,463 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 568.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,426,000 after purchasing an additional 893,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,060,000 after purchasing an additional 590,634 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,106,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 370.1% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 199,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after purchasing an additional 157,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

