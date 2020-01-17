$0.83 EPS Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Vornado Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.90 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.27 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 151.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, EVP Barry Langer sold 4,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $283,425.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,480.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 236,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,973,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,341,000 after buying an additional 90,525 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $16,717,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 18.3% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.20. The stock had a trading volume of 886,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,246. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $70.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.21%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

