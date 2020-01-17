12,106 Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Crown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Crown by 211.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of Crown stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.53. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.82 and a 52 week high of $78.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $218,093.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,794.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $90,816.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,280. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.