1,475 Shares in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) Bought by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 83.3% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $88,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SMH traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $145.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,777. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.89. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $146.27.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.