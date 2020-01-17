$175.96 Million in Sales Expected for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) will post $175.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $176.92 million and the lowest is $175.00 million. United Bankshares posted sales of $176.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year sales of $725.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $724.80 million to $726.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $702.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Bankshares.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $185.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 25.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $720,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 10.2% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 25.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

UBSI stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.76. The stock had a trading volume of 22,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,990. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

