180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,272 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,890,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,110,675,000 after purchasing an additional 310,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,660,296,000 after purchasing an additional 82,951 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 164.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,958 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,516.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,706,000 after buying an additional 1,892,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,415,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,155,000 after buying an additional 56,317 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADI traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.35. 12,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,100. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $85.44 and a one year high of $124.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $277,791.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at $19,246.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,817 shares of company stock worth $12,553,478 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.61.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

