180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Gentex by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 485,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 9,414 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $264,533.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,817 shares in the company, valued at $837,857.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $196,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 20,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,191. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $31.18.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $477.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 23.09%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GNTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim set a $31.00 target price on Gentex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.94.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

