180 Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in United Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,124,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in United Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,678,000 after buying an additional 3,823 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $279,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of UTX stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,380,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,811. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $130.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $110.30 and a one year high of $154.65.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

UTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.79.

In related news, insider Christopher T. Calio sold 2,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.01, for a total transaction of $396,566.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,835.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $1,061,874.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.