180 Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 18,428.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PPG Industries by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 997,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,367,000 after buying an additional 309,781 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,770,000 after buying an additional 232,493 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 243.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 239,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,371,000 after buying an additional 169,732 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PPG Industries by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 813,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,906,000 after buying an additional 134,654 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,362. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.90 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.68.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PPG. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.56.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,484,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,418,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

