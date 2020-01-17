180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,096 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379,772 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,605,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,532,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,024,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,026,000 after purchasing an additional 203,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,702,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,150,000 after purchasing an additional 158,093 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,355. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $80.15 and a one year high of $94.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.7791 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

