180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the third quarter worth $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $30,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 289,193 shares of company stock valued at $15,846,893 over the last 90 days. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,113,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,087,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average is $55.10. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $47.81 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

