180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 180 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 1.1% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.54. The company had a trading volume of 485,638 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.98. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3837 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.