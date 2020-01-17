$2.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) to announce $2.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.44 billion. Coty posted sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full year sales of $8.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.45 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Coty had a negative net margin of 43.46% and a positive return on equity of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $11.50 price target on Coty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.64.

In related news, insider Sylvie Moreau sold 22,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $270,547.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 92.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 53.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 21.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COTY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.08. 1,094,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,908,720. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Coty’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.