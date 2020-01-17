23,074 Shares in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Bought by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth $320,756,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $13,244,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $9,534,000. Resource America Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $6,894,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $6,299,000.

PEAK stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 1-year low of $28.86 and a 1-year high of $37.93.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

