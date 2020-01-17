2,835 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Bought by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 134,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,019,000 after purchasing an additional 94,113 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $220.02 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $198.42 and a 1 year high of $266.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.04.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.98% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The business had revenue of $729.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $256.00 price target on shares of Public Storage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Public Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.13.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

