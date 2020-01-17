3,341 Shares in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Acquired by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,352,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,544 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Southern by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,104,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,593 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Southern by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,235,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,724,000 after acquiring an additional 621,703 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Southern by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,200,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.77.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.76. 119,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,897,577. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $68.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.22. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $46.49 and a 52-week high of $66.18.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,965.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,737,603. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

