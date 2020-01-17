340,823 Shares in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 340,823 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,564,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.44% of InterXion at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in InterXion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,305,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 8,677.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of InterXion during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 22.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterXion during the third quarter worth $1,810,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

INXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of InterXion from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. InterXion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

NYSE INXN traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.64. 19,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,100. InterXion Holding NV has a one year low of $57.72 and a one year high of $102.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.71, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. InterXion had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business had revenue of $177.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

