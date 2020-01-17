3i Infrastructure (LON:3IN) Sets New 52-Week High at $303.00

3i Infrastructure PLC (LON:3IN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 303 ($3.99) and last traded at GBX 303 ($3.99), with a volume of 297161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 239 ($3.14).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 292.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 291.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from 3i Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $4.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. 3i Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

3i Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:3IN)

3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.

