$4.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to announce earnings of $4.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.40 and the highest is $4.57. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings per share of $3.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year earnings of $13.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.15 to $14.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.07 to $14.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. Affiliated Managers Group had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $549.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMG shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.15.

In related news, Director Patrick T. Ryan sold 3,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $287,820.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,458.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jide James Zeitlin sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $223,700.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,439.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 35.1% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,685,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $640,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,217 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,444,000 after buying an additional 397,620 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,639,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,969,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,729,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $159,399,000 after buying an additional 92,586 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $85.58. The company had a trading volume of 88,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,039. Affiliated Managers Group has a 1-year low of $71.08 and a 1-year high of $115.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

