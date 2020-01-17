4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Cut to Hold at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt cut shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 3,250 ($42.75) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 3,150 ($41.44).

FOUR has been the subject of several other research reports. FinnCap upped their price objective on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 3,046 ($40.07) to GBX 3,146 ($41.38) and gave the stock a corporate rating in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Thursday.

FOUR stock traded up GBX 30 ($0.39) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,400 ($44.73). The company had a trading volume of 14,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,246 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,968.85. 4imprint Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,765 ($23.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,540 ($46.57). The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

