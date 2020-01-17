4NEW (KWATT) Trading Up 42.3% Over Last 7 Days

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $8,645.00 and $1,774.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 4NEW token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Cobinhood, Exrates and IDEX. In the last seven days, 4NEW has traded up 42.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $287.54 or 0.03233503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00202434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00132106 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

4NEW Token Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io

Buying and Selling 4NEW

4NEW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Exrates, LATOKEN, Cobinhood and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

