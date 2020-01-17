51,507 Shares in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) Bought by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,507 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 97.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the third quarter worth $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in D. R. Horton in the third quarter worth $43,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 242.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $26,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,120 shares in the company, valued at $338,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total value of $1,242,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,457.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,970 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,764 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Raymond James raised D. R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. D. R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

D. R. Horton stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.74. 325,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average of $50.75. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $34.96 and a 1-year high of $56.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

D. R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.