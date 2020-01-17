$58.02 Million in Sales Expected for Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) will report $58.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.46 million. Saul Centers posted sales of $58.27 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year sales of $233.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $232.40 million to $233.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $244.42 million, with estimates ranging from $241.63 million to $246.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Saul Centers.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFS. ValuEngine raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Saul Centers in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 66.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 3.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 6.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. 46.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Saul Centers stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,575. Saul Centers has a one year low of $48.39 and a one year high of $58.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 68.17%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

