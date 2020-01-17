748 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $38,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 40.4% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in United Parcel Service by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in United Parcel Service by 22.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.59. The company had a trading volume of 236,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,704. The company has a market capitalization of $101.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.65 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Loop Capital set a $140.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

