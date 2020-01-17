76,000 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Winmill & CO. Inc.

Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 76,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

Pfizer stock opened at $40.61 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $221.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.17.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

