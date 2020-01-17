$79.12 Million in Sales Expected for Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) to post $79.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $79.40 million and the lowest is $78.99 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year sales of $282.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $282.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $376.00 million, with estimates ranging from $364.00 million to $383.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.96.

Cloudflare stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.60. The stock had a trading volume of 542,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.02 and a quick ratio of 9.02. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $22.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

