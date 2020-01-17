8,000 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Purchased by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 442.8% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 322,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 880,796 shares of company stock valued at $23,471,253. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,731,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,694,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.88. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.17.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.24%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

