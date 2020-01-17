83,945 Shares in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Purchased by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 83,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 9.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 896,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,195,000 after purchasing an additional 76,574 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 66,429 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in LKQ by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 147,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,425,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 211,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 62,138 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price objective on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised LKQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 79,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,767,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.96. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 13,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $487,709.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,770.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $134,710.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,613.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,506 shares of company stock valued at $822,020. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

