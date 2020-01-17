9,644 Shares in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAN stock opened at $99.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.61. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $70.91 and a one year high of $100.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.69%. Equities research analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $101.00 price target on shares of ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Argus cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $44,255.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,458.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sriram Chandrashekar sold 6,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $606,257.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $288,617.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,275 shares of company stock worth $4,040,268 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

