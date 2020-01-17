A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $38.43

A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSE:AW.UN)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.43 and traded as low as $38.07. A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $38.17, with a volume of 16,306 shares traded.

Separately, Laurentian upgraded A and W Revenue Royalties Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16.

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund, a limited purpose trust, holds investment in A&W Trade Marks Inc, which through its ownership interest in A&W Trade Marks Limited Partnership owns the A&W trade-marks used in the A&W quick service restaurant business in Canada. A&W Trade Marks Inc licenses A&W trade-marks to A&W Food Services of Canada Inc As of February 05, 2019, the company had 934 A&W restaurants.

