AA (LON:AA) Given Daily News Impact Rating of -3.61

Shares of AA stock traded up GBX 0.65 ($0.01) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 55.95 ($0.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.02. AA has a one year low of GBX 40.50 ($0.53) and a one year high of GBX 99.64 ($1.31). The stock has a market cap of $344.93 million and a P/E ratio of 6.51.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of AA from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AA in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 50 ($0.66).

AA Company Profile

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company offers breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; car, motorbike, van, and caravan insurance; and loans, savings, mortgage, travel currency card, insurance, and credit card products.

