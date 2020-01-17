AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 2.1% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth $48,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.96. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 59.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

