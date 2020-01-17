Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) Short Interest Down 6.9% in December

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the December 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum stock remained flat at $$0.33 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,350. Abraxas Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $56.62 million, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day moving average is $0.51.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Abraxas Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 43.17%. The company had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 52.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 25,817 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abraxas Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Abraxas Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.00.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

