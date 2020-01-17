ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. ACM Research reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. ACM Research had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACM Research from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of ACM Research from to in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 222.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 122.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,776 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 671.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

ACMR stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $36.09. 870,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802,799. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $515.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.62 and a beta of -0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

