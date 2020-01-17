ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Price Target Increased to by Analysts at Roth Capital

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) had its target price boosted by Roth Capital from to in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ACM Research from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised ACM Research from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on ACM Research from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ACM Research from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACM Research has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $36.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02 and a beta of -0.43. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $37.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 16.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ACM Research will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 671.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 106.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 436.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.97% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

