Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Trading Down 9%

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s stock price dropped 9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $2.13, approximately 8,252,876 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 4,534,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACOR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.38.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $103.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 155.89%. The company had revenue of $47.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $8,647,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 593,660 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 898.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 240,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 216,600 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 188,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 108,831 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 157,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 71,800 shares during the period.

About Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.