Acorn Income Fund (LON:AIF) Shares Down 0.2%

Acorn Income Fund Limited (LON:AIF)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 410 ($5.39) and last traded at GBX 411.50 ($5.41), 11,893 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 12,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 412.50 ($5.43).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 388.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 363.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11. The company has a market cap of $65.28 million and a P/E ratio of -12.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 5.20 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Acorn Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently -0.65%.

Acorn Income Fund Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Premier Asset Management (Guernsey) Ltd. It is co-managed by Unicorn Asset Management Limited and Premier Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

