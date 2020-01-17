Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Palmer Knight Co

Palmer Knight Co grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,810 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 3.8% of Palmer Knight Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Palmer Knight Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 57.8% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 147,304 shares of the software company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cleveland Research began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total transaction of $970,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,850,309.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $347.71. The stock had a trading volume of 999,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,495. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $166.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a 12 month low of $237.26 and a 12 month high of $347.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $323.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.13.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

