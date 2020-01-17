Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,211 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 36,609 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the software company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

Adobe stock opened at $345.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $323.98 and a 200-day moving average of $297.13. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $237.26 and a 52 week high of $347.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

