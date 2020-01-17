Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Sonora Investment Management LLC

Sonora Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,920 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 0.8% of Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 6,993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,607 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Adobe by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in Adobe by 31.2% during the second quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 164 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

ADBE traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $347.71. 999,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,495. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $166.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $237.26 and a 52-week high of $347.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target (up previously from $370.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $313.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total transaction of $552,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,473.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,312 shares of company stock worth $12,297,624. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

