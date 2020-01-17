Adslot (ASX:ADJ) Trading 16.7% Higher

Adslot Ltd (ASX:ADJ)’s share price traded up 16.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.04 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.04 ($0.02), 4,445,890 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.03 ($0.02).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20.

About Adslot (ASX:ADJ)

Adslot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading technology and digital marketing services. It offers Adslot, a media trading technology platform that enables advertisers and publishers to trade premium display advertising directly; and Symphony, a workflow automation technology for media agencies.

